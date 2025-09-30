XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.84. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

