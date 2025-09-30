Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 207.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 81.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.2%

LRCX stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.83.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

