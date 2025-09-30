Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD is BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,630,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,483,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,545,000 after buying an additional 505,317 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,758,000 after buying an additional 702,057 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after purchasing an additional 205,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

