Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.60 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.58.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

