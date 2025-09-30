Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

