Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,082,000. Crcm LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 4.9%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

