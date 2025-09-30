Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,312 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWF opened at $466.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $473.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

