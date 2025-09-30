Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

