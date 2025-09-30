Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

