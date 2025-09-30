Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,995 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

