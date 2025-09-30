Rep. Dan Newhouse Purchases Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 8/18/2025.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,135. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $899,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,625,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $433,740,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $171,163,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,460,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

