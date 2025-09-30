Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $159.36 and last traded at $159.84, with a volume of 33155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26,488.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 168,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

