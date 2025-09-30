Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Holdings Lowered by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

