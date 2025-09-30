1,785 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Vertiv by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

