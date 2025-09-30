Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on September 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on September 11th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $355.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,451. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

