Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $344.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.73. The firm has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

