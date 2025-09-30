iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,593,000 after purchasing an additional 270,885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $197,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,267,000 after acquiring an additional 902,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,961,000.

EFV stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

