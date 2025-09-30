Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.