Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $306.46 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market cap of $6.54 billion and approximately $306.46 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for $113,416.30 or 1.00123132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 57,644 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 57,457.4367079. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 114,418.14152153 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $304,500,066.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

