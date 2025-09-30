SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.16 Thousand

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $91.16 thousand and $63.98 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

