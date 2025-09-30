Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $753.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $745.14 and its 200-day moving average is $678.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

