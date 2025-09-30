Sun Hung Kai and (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Sun Hung Kai and Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Sun Hung Kai and Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Sun Hung Kai and Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

