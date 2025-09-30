FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $277,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Fiserv stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

