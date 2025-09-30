Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.01 and last traded at C$57.96, with a volume of 18227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.86.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is focused on dividend income.

