First United Bank & Trust Sells 165 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 99,833.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.3%

QCOM stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94. The stock has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

