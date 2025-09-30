XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after acquiring an additional 246,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

