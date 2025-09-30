NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

