MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.72, but opened at $227.53. MTU Aero Engines shares last traded at $227.26, with a volume of 714 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTUAY

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.