Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,316 put options on the company. This is an increase of 413% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,009 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $376,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 3.7%

BATS:SVXY traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,471. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.