UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $15.18. UiPath shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 28,744,776 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Zacks Research raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

UiPath Stock Up 10.9%

The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.20, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,437,203.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,454,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,744,150.57. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,432,708 shares of company stock worth $17,630,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in UiPath by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in UiPath by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

