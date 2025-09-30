Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.90, but opened at $58.66. Celsius shares last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 1,121,391 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,667 shares of company stock worth $27,240,162 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 1,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.