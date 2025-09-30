Tooru (LON:TOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tooru (LON:TOO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Tooru Price Performance
TOO stock traded down GBX 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.18. 1,225,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tooru has a 1-year low of GBX 0.17 and a 1-year high of GBX 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33.
