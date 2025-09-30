Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $197.11.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

