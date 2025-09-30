Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

