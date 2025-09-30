Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

