insurance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Billion (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. insurance has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $10.10 thousand worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One insurance token can now be bought for about $122.33 or 0.00108263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, insurance has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

insurance Token Profile

insurance launched on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. insurance’s official website is insurance.game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 123.79877262 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,358.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade insurance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

