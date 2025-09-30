Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.