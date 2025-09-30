Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

