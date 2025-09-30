Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Issues Earnings Results

Novacyt (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Novacyt had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 203.06%.
Novacyt Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NCYT opened at GBX 42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -72.31 and a beta of -1.86. Novacyt has a 52 week low of GBX 36 and a 52 week high of GBX 69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.35.
About Novacyt
The Company is divided into three business segments:
Clinical
Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:
· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests
· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay
· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel
Instrumentation
Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:
· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology
MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments
Research Use Only
Range of services for the life sciences industry:
· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry
· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)
Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.