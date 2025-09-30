Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND) Posts Earnings Results

Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tan Delta Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 115.11%.

Tan Delta Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TAND stock opened at GBX 20.60 on Tuesday. Tan Delta Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 16 and a 52-week high of GBX 28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.36. The stock has a market cap of £15.08 million and a PE ratio of -1,030.00.

Tan Delta Systems Company Profile

Tan Delta Systems plc engages in development and supply of oil condition monitoring equipment to reduce oil consumption, maintenance costs, breakdowns, and carbon footprint in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers sensors; mobile oil tester, sensor, and gateway kits; accessories, such as gateways, display express, gateway hubs, and manifolds; and oil profile services.

