Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND) Posts Earnings Results

Tan Delta Systems (LON:TAND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tan Delta Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 115.11%.
Tan Delta Systems Stock Performance
Shares of TAND stock opened at GBX 20.60 on Tuesday. Tan Delta Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 16 and a 52-week high of GBX 28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.36. The stock has a market cap of £15.08 million and a PE ratio of -1,030.00.
Tan Delta Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tan Delta Systems
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Dividend Growth Continues as 3 Big Stocks Raise Payouts
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
Receive News & Ratings for Tan Delta Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tan Delta Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.