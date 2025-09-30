Card Factory (LON:CARD) Announces Earnings Results

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Card Factory had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Card Factory Price Performance

CARD stock opened at GBX 100.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.12. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 73 and a 12-month high of GBX 115.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The company has a market cap of £351.99 million, a PE ratio of 731.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Card Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

Insider Transactions at Card Factory

In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer purchased 52,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 per share, with a total value of £49,751.50. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

