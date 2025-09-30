ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on September 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on September 11th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASML alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $962.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $782.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $977.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in ASML by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.