34,955 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Acquired by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 39.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 50,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.2%

ONEOK stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

