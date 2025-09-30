One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

