Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 418,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $203.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $204.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

