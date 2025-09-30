HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,712.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,741,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IEI opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3485 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

