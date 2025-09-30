Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 384,355 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 8.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $77,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

