Compound (COMP) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $396.17 million and $25.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.87 or 0.00036171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000054 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,889.87 or 0.48136925 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,693,545 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,693,545.24283804 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.46748924 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 599 active market(s) with $22,686,088.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.