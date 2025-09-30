Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

