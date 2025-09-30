Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CocaCola by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,489,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

